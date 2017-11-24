FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan, U.S. Trump discuss Syria, bilateral ties and Sochi summit - Turkish sources
November 24, 2017 / 2:34 PM / in a day

Turkey's Erdogan, U.S. Trump discuss Syria, bilateral ties and Sochi summit - Turkish sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed recent developments in Syria, bilateral ties and a summit in Russia’s Sochi during a phone call on Friday, sources in Erdogan’s office said.

FILE PHOTO - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting of his ruling AK Party in Ankara, Turkey, November 17, 2017. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

At a summit in the southern Russian city of Sochi on Wednesday, Russia’s Vladimir Putin won the backing of Turkey and Iran to host a Syrian peace congress, taking the central role in a major diplomatic push to finally end a civil war all but won by Moscow’s ally, President Bashar al-Assad. [nL8N1NS5RQ]

A written statement from Erdogan’s office will be released later on Friday, sources said.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu

