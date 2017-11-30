Amber Rudd hopes condemnation of Trump tweet has impact

LONDON (Reuters) - British Home Secretary Amber Rudd said on Thursday she hoped Britain’s condemnation of U.S. President Donald Trump for retweeting material from a British far-right group would have an impact.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd arrives at 10 Downing Street, London, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“I think we all listen more carefully, perhaps, to criticism from our friends than from people who we don’t have a relationship with. So, I hope that the prime minister’s comments will have some impact on the president,” Rudd told parliament.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that Trump was wrong to have retweeted posts from the Britain First group.