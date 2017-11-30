FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's U.S. ambassador discussed Trump retweets with senior White House staff - source
#World News
November 30, 2017 / 1:41 PM / in 21 hours

Britain's U.S. ambassador discussed Trump retweets with senior White House staff - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s ambassador to the United States discussed a row over retweets sent by President Donald Trump with senior White House officials on Wednesday, a British government source said on Thursday.

The source, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue, did not give further details of the discussion.

Trump has sparked outrage in Britain’s political establishment with a sharp rebuke of Prime Minister Theresa May on Twitter after she criticised him for retweeting British far-right anti-Islam videos.

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

