Trump to make day trip to Washington during his vacation - White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will make a day trip to Washington, D.C., on Monday, briefly interrupting his 17-day August working vacation, a White House official said on Friday.

Trump has been spending time at a golf course he owns in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he has held meetings with his advisers about North Korea's nuclear threat and other issues.

Trump will leave his golf course on Sunday for his Manhattan home, where he said he had scheduled a lot of meetings.

No reason for the Monday trip to Washington from New York City was immediately provided. The trip was first reported by Politico.

Trump's vacation comes as the West Wing of the White House goes through some long-planned renovations to update the air-conditioning system, fix leaks in the roof and make other repairs.