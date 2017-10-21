FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey bank regulator dismisses 'rumours' after Iran sanctions report
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 21, 2017 / 4:32 PM / 4 days ago

Turkey bank regulator dismisses 'rumours' after Iran sanctions report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s BDDK banking regulator urged the public on Saturday to ignore rumours about financial institutions, saying Turkey’s banks were functioning well.

The BDDK’s statement appeared to be a response to a report by the Haberturk newspaper saying that six Turkish banks could face large fines from U.S. regulators over alleged violation of sanctions with Iran.

“It has been brought to the public’s attention that stories, that are rumours in nature, about our banks are not based on documents or facts, and should not heeded,” it said.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.