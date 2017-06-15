FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says to fight back against U.S. arrest warrants for his security - CNN Turk
June 15, 2017 / 7:44 PM / 2 months ago

Turkey's Erdogan says to fight back against U.S. arrest warrants for his security - CNN Turk

Pedestrians walk past the Turkish Ambassador's residence in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2017.Joshua Roberts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will fight back politically against the arrest warrants issued by U.S. authorities for his security personnel, broadcaster CNN Turk quoted him as saying on Thursday.

Washington prosecutors have charged a dozen Turkish security and police officers with assault after an attack on protesters during Erdogan's visit to the U.S. capital last month, officials said.

CNN Turk gave no further details of Erdogan's comments. However, the pro-government Daily Sabah newspaper quoted him as saying: "We will do everything, politically, diplomatically, to resolve it."

The daytime brawl outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in the city on May 16 left nine protesters injured and strained U.S.-Turkish relations.

Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Andrew Heavens

