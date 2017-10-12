Erdogan says U.S. sacrificing ties with Turkey, blames envoy

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan looks on as he stands next to Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic (not pictured) during their visit to Novi Pazar, Serbia, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan blamed his country’s dispute with the United States on the outgoing U.S. ambassador on Thursday, saying Washington was “sacrificing” relations with its NATO ally.

“Let me be very clear, the person who caused this is the ambassador here. It is unacceptable for the United States to sacrifice a strategic partner to an ambassador who doesn’t know his place,” Erdogan told provincial governors in Ankara.