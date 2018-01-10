FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey, U.S. relations may deteriorate if Washington doesn't fix mistakes - Turkey foreign minister
January 10, 2018 / 7:16 AM / a day ago

Turkey, U.S. relations may deteriorate if Washington doesn't fix mistakes - Turkey foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that relations with the United States were harmed by Washington’s refusal to extradite cleric Fetullah Gulen and its provision of arms to the Kurdish militant YPG.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Cavusoglu said that ties between the NATO allies could be harmed further if Washington does not correct its mistakes.

Ankara has been infuriated with Washington over its refusal to extradite Gulen, whom Turkey blames for a 2016 coup attempt, and U.S. support for the YPG, which it sees as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) waging an insurgency against the Turkish state.

(This story has been refiled to fix headline)

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
