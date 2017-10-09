FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish business group says U.S. relations will suffer from disagreements
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 9, 2017 / 8:24 AM / 10 days ago

Turkish business group says U.S. relations will suffer from disagreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Disagreements between Turkey and the United States will harm economic, social, cultural and academic relations between the two countries, as well as ordinary citizens, leading Turkish business association TUSIAD said on Monday.

It made the comment after the U.S. mission in Turkey and subsequently the Turkish mission in Washington mutually scaled back visa services on Sunday, after a U.S. consulate employee was arrested in Turkey last week.

TUSIAD also said in a written statement that diplomatic processes to solve the “visa crisis” should be started right away and that disagreements and differences should be settled with calm diplomacy.

Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.