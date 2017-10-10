FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan targets U.S. ambassador over visa dispute
October 10, 2017 / 12:45 PM / in 9 days

Turkey's Erdogan targets U.S. ambassador over visa dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Ambassador to Turkey John R. Bass during a meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday the United States should dismiss its ambassador to Ankara if he took the decision to suspend visa services in Turkey, adding he did not regard him as a representative of the U.S. government.

Speaking at a news conference in Belgrade, Erdogan blamed the United States for causing the dispute between the two countries and asked how “agents” had infiltrated the U.S. consulate, referring to a consulate worker who was arrested last week and the involvement of a second individual at the mission.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans

