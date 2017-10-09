FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says U.S. decision to suspend visa services 'upsetting'
October 9, 2017 / 4:41 PM / 9 days ago

Turkey's Erdogan says U.S. decision to suspend visa services 'upsetting'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday a U.S. decision to suspend visa services in Turkey was upsetting, adding that Turkish foreign ministry officials had contacted their U.S. counterparts over the issue.

“Above all, the decision is very upsetting. For the embassy in Ankara to take such a decision and implement, it is upsetting,” Erdogan told a news conference during a visit to Ukraine.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Daren Butler

