Arrested U.S. consulate worker in Turkey meets lawyer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A U.S. consulate worker detained by Turkish authorities last week saw his lawyer on Friday.

“We had the necessary meeting with my client,” lawyer Halit Akalp told Turkish television channels as he left a jail complex at Silivri, west of Istanbul. “There were no restrictions on our meeting.”

Metin Topuz was arrested over alleged links to the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused by Ankara of orchestrating last year’s coup attempt. His arrest sparked a dispute between the NATO allies and suspension of visa services.