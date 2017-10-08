FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey suspends all non-immigrant visa services at all diplomatic facilities in U.S.
October 8, 2017 / 8:53 PM / in 11 days

Turkey suspends all non-immigrant visa services at all diplomatic facilities in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish embassy in Washington said on Sunday it suspended all non-immigrant visa services at all Turkish diplomatic facilities in the United States, after U.S. missions reduced visa services in Turkey.

“Recent events have forced the Turkish government to reassess the commitment of government of the United States to the security of Turkish mission facilities and personnel,” the statement by the embassy in Washington said.

The decision came hours after the U.S. mission to Turkey reduced visa services after one of its employees was detained last week, saying it needed to “reassess” Turkey’s commitment to the security of its personnel.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Alison Williams

