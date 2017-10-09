Turkish Airlines says Istanbul transit passengers unaffected by U.S. visa move

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The suspension of visa services between the United States and Turkey will not affect Istanbul transit passengers, Turkish Airlines said in a statement on Monday.

Those Turkish Airlines passengers affected by the visa move, whether Turkish nationals travelling to the United States or U.S. citizens travelling to Turkey this month, will have to apply for a change or refund of their booking by Oct. 31, it said.

The flag carrier’s shares (THYAO.IS) were down 7.97 percent on Monday, trading at their lowest level since July 10.