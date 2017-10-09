FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish Airlines says Istanbul transit passengers unaffected by U.S. visa move
October 9, 2017 / 10:08 AM / in 9 days

Turkish Airlines says Istanbul transit passengers unaffected by U.S. visa move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The suspension of visa services between the United States and Turkey will not affect Istanbul transit passengers, Turkish Airlines said in a statement on Monday.

Those Turkish Airlines passengers affected by the visa move, whether Turkish nationals travelling to the United States or U.S. citizens travelling to Turkey this month, will have to apply for a change or refund of their booking by Oct. 31, it said.

The flag carrier’s shares (THYAO.IS) were down 7.97 percent on Monday, trading at their lowest level since July 10.

Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler

