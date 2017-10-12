FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arrested U.S. consulate worker in Turkey will meet lawyer on Friday - minister
October 12, 2017 / 12:26 PM / in 7 days

Arrested U.S. consulate worker in Turkey will meet lawyer on Friday - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The U.S. consulate worker who was arrested by Turkish authorities last week will meet his lawyer on Friday, Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said on Thursday.

Metin Topuz was arrested last week over alleged links to the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused by Ankara of orchestrating last year’s coup attempt. His arrest sparked a dispute between the NATO allies and suspension of visa services.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans

