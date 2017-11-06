FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
November 6, 2017 / 7:46 PM / in 11 hours

Turkey is 'deeply concerned' about cases of its citizen in the U.S. - Turkish embassy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is “deeply concerned” about legal cases concerning Turkish citizens in the United States, its embassy in Washington said on Monday, adding the decision to partially resume issuing visas at U.S. and Turkish missions was a positive development.

In a statement, the Turkish embassy said Turkish officials would continue to hold meetings with their U.S. counterparts in order to solve the cases in a “satisfying” manner.

The statement also said Turkey had not offered the United States any assurances regarding the cases of U.S. mission workers in Turkey. It said the U.S. mission workers detained or arrested in Turkey were not held for their work, but because they were accused of “serious crimes”.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Catherine Evans

