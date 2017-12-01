FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey to seize assets of gold trader testifying in U.S. court: Anadolu
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
markets
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Jobs
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
Commentary
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 1, 2017 / 5:38 PM / in a day

Turkey to seize assets of gold trader testifying in U.S. court: Anadolu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey is to seize the assets of a Turkish-Iranian gold trader who is a key witness in the trial of a Turkish bank executive in the United States over violations of Iran sanctions, the state-run Anadolu news agency said on Friday.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday he hoped gold trader Reza Zarrab would “turn back from his mistake” in cooperating with U.S. prosecutors, reiterating Ankara’s view that the criminal trial in New York was aimed at putting pressure on Turkey and its economy.

The Istanbul prosecutor’s office decided to seize the assets of Zarrab and those of his acquaintances as part of an investigation against him, Anadolu said.

The prosecutor’s office was not immediately available for comment.

Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.