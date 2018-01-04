FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Halkbank says banker Atilla has right to appeal U.S. court verdict
January 4, 2018 / 8:32 AM / a day ago

Turkey's Halkbank says banker Atilla has right to appeal U.S. court verdict

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s Halkbank said on Thursday its executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla has the right to appeal against a U.S. court verdict finding him guilty of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions and said it always adheres to national and international regulations.

In a stock exchange filing, Halkbank said it was not a party in the U.S. court case and that there was no administrative or financial decision taken against Halkbank by the court.

Atilla, a deputy general manager at the majority state-owned bank, was convicted on five of six counts he faced, including bank fraud and conspiracy, in Manhattan federal court.

Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler and David Dolan

