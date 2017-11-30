Turkey did not violate U.S. sanctions against Iran, 'did the right thing', Erdogan says

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey did not violate U.S. sanctions against Iran and “did the right thing” regardless of the outcome of the ongoing case in the United States, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted by private broadcaster CNN Turk as saying on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

On Wednesday, Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab described in a U.S. court how he ran a sprawling international money laundering scheme aimed at helping Iran get around U.S. sanctions and spend its oil and gas revenues abroad, in a case that has further strained ties between Ankara and Washington.