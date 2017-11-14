FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump had 'great conversations' with Xi on UCLA players, hopes can go home soon
November 14, 2017 / 7:49 AM / Updated a day ago

Trump had 'great conversations' with Xi on UCLA players, hopes can go home soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had “great conversations” with Chinese President Xi Jinping about three basketball players from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) held in China on suspicion of shoplifting, and hoped they could go home soon.

U.S. President Donald Trump makes remarks to the media as he attends the 12th East Asia Summit in Manila, Philippines November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The three students were taken in for questioning by police about alleged shoplifting during a Nov. 8 to 10 team visit but were barred from leaving China and were being confined to a hotel in the city of Hangzhou.

“We hope everything works out,” he told reporters in Manila.

Asked if they would be coming home soon, he said: “I hope so”.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Martin Petty; Editng by Christian Schmollinger

