Trump, Vietnam's Quang discuss Asia security - White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang on Wednesday, discussing the regional security situation, growing bilateral defence ties and trade, the White House said in a statement.

The phone call came ahead of a trip to Da Nang in March by the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, the first such visit by an American carrier since the Vietnam War and a dramatic sign of deepening military ties between the two countries.