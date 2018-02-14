FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
Aerospace
Winter Olympics
Technology
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
World News
February 14, 2018 / 5:58 PM / a day ago

Trump, Vietnam's Quang discuss Asia security - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang on Wednesday, discussing the regional security situation, growing bilateral defence ties and trade, the White House said in a statement.

The phone call came ahead of a trip to Da Nang in March by the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, the first such visit by an American carrier since the Vietnam War and a dramatic sign of deepening military ties between the two countries.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by David AlexanderEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.