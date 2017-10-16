U.S. strike on Islamic State camps in Yemen kills dozens - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. forces killed dozens of Islamic State members in a strike on Monday on two training camps in Yemen, the Pentagon said.

The camps in al-Bayda province were being used to train new fighters using AK-47s, machine guns and rocket-propelled grenade launchers, the Pentagon said in a statement. Islamic State has used ungoverned areas in Yemen to plot, direct, instigate, resource and recruit for attacks against America and its allies around the world, it said.