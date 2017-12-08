In push for Yemen aid, U.S. warned Saudis of threats in Congress

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has warned Saudi Arabia that anger in Congress over the humanitarian situation in Yemen could constrain U.S. assistance, as it pushed Riyadh to allow great access for humanitarian aid, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.

“We wanted to be very clear with Saudi officials that the political environment here could constrain us if steps aren’t taken to ease humanitarian conditions in Yemen,” the senior Trump administration official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official added that “while we have seen progress, we haven’t seen enough. We want to see more in the coming weeks.”