February 14, 2018 / 3:16 PM / a day ago

U.S. aviation regulator warns about Pratt engines on Airbus jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New engines made by Pratt & Whitney (UTX.N) for the latest Airbus (AIR.PA) single-aisle jetliner, the A320neo, pose a potential shut-down risk, the U.S. aviation regulator said on Wednesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s formal warning follows a similar action by European regulators on Feb. 9, and cites a “knife edge seal fracture” in the engine that could lead to an engine stall“ and consequent inflight shutdown and rejected takeoffs,” the FAA said in an airworthiness directive.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bernadette Baum

