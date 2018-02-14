U.S. aviation regulator warns about Pratt engines on Airbus jets

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New engines made by Pratt & Whitney (UTX.N) for the latest Airbus (AIR.PA) single-aisle jetliner, the A320neo, pose a potential shut-down risk, the U.S. aviation regulator said on Wednesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s formal warning follows a similar action by European regulators on Feb. 9, and cites a “knife edge seal fracture” in the engine that could lead to an engine stall“ and consequent inflight shutdown and rejected takeoffs,” the FAA said in an airworthiness directive.