(Reuters) - Vanguard Asset Management Ltd, a unit of the Vanguard Group Inc, said on Wednesday it appointed former UBS executive Thomas Merz to the newly created role of head of European distribution, ex-UK.

Merz, who was the head of exchange-traded funds-Europe at UBS Asset Management, will be based in Zurich and will report to Sean Hagerty, head of Europe, in his new role, the company said.