2 months ago
Vanuatu’s President Baldwin Lonsdale dies - media reports
#World News
June 17, 2017 / 6:41 AM / 2 months ago

Vanuatu’s President Baldwin Lonsdale dies - media reports

File Photo - Vanuatu's President Baldwin Lonsdale, standing under an umbrella, listens to a question during an interview with Reuters, after attending the third United Nations World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (WCDRR), in Tokyo, March 16, 2015.Issei Kato

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Vanuatu’s President Reverend Baldwin Lonsdale has died suddenly at the age 67, the Vanuatu Daily Post newspaper reported on Saturday.

Lonsdale, an Anglican priest who was appointed to the largely ceremonial role in September 2014, died in Port Vila, the Pacific Island nation’s capital, early on Saturday, the newspaper said.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that Lonsdale had suffered a heart attack.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said on Twitter she was saddened to hear of Lonsdale's death.

"Condolences to his family, the government and people of Vanuatu," she said.

(The story corrects spelling of Vanuatu capital to Port Vila, paragraph 2)

Reporting by Harry Pearl; Editing by Paul Tait

