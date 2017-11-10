Pope says world should condemn 'very possession' of nuclear weapons

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis, in some his strongest comments ever on nuclear weapons, said on Friday that the world should condemn not only their possible use but “their very possession”.

FILE PHOTO - Pope Francis looks as he arrives during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The appeal came at the start of a two-day conference on nuclear disarmament that has brought together 11 Nobel Peace Prize winners, as well as United Nations and NATO officials, discussing prospects for a world free of nuclear weapons.

Addressing the group, Francis spoke of “the catastrophic humanitarian and environmental effects of any employment of nuclear devices” and added:

“If we also take into account the risk of an accidental detonation as a result of error of any kind, the threat of their use, as well as their very possession, is to be firmly condemned.”