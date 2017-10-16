FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela opposition says 'suspicious' vote results coming
#World News
October 16, 2017 / 2:09 AM / 6 days ago

Venezuela opposition says 'suspicious' vote results coming

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s opposition coalition said on Sunday the pro-government election board was about to announce dubious results of regional elections, paving the way for a potential fraud dispute.

“We have serious suspicions and doubts over the results they are going to announce,” the Democratic Unity’s election campaign chief, Gerardo Blyde, told reporters, after opposition leaders said earlier they were sure of a major victory.

Reporting by Andreina Aponte and Eyanir Chinea; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Alexandra Ulmer and Peter Cooney

