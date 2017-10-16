FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Opposition challenges Venezuelan socialists' vote win, urges protests
#World News
October 16, 2017

Opposition challenges Venezuelan socialists' vote win, urges protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s opposition coalition refused to recognise the results of Sunday’s gubernatorial elections where the ruling socialists won a surprise majority, raising the spectre of more political turmoil in the oil-rich nation.

The Democratic Unity’s election campaign chief, Gerardo Blyde, demanded a complete audit of the 23 governor races and called on its candidates to lead “street activities” on Monday in protest over the results.

Reporting by Eyanir Chinea; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

