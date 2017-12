CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s former Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino, in video shot before his detention and published on his Twitter account on Thursday, said he had been a “victim” of an “unjustified attack.”

Del Pino, an engineer who also used to lead state oil company PDVSA [PDVSA.UL], said he would exercise his right to self-defence but did not elaborate on who ordered his arrest in the early hours of Thursday.