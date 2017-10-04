FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kremlin says ready to discuss possible debt restructuring for Venezuela
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 4, 2017 / 9:29 AM / 15 days ago

Kremlin says ready to discuss possible debt restructuring for Venezuela

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with ministers in Caracas, Venezuela September 29, 2017. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was ready to discuss the possible restructuring of Venezuela’s debts to Russia if Caracas raised the issue in forthcoming talks.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro earlier on Wednesday raised the possibility of his country’s debt to Russia being restructured. Speaking at an energy forum in Moscow, Maduro said Caracas would meet all of its debt obligations however.

Maduro is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks later on Wednesday.

“If this issue is raised by our Venezuelan partners, then certainly it will be discussed,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters. “This issue certainly needs serious discussion.”

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.