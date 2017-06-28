FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Venezuela says Supreme Court attacked from helicopter
#World News
June 28, 2017

Venezuela says Supreme Court attacked from helicopter

FILE PHOTO - A man walks in front of a building of the Venezuela Supreme Court in Caracas December 23, 2015.Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday that a police helicopter had attacked the Supreme Court in Caracas but a grenade tossed at the building did not explode.

Speaking on state TV, the 54-year-old president, who has been facing three months of opposition protests and some dissent from within government ranks, said that Venezuelan special forces were after the "terrorists" behind the attack.

Reporting by Silene Ramirez; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Sandra Maler

