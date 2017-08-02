FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuelan electoral boss blasts voting firm's doubts over turnout
August 2, 2017

Venezuelan electoral boss blasts voting firm's doubts over turnout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) President Tibisay Lucena speaks during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

CARACAS (Reuters) - The president of Venezuela’s electoral council said on Wednesday that a voting technology firm’s accusations that turnout was inflated in Sunday’s constituent assembly election were “irresponsible.”

Tibisay Lucena added that legal actions could be taken against Smartmatic, the firm used by the government for the vote. Smartmatic’s chief executive said earlier on Wednesday that Venezuela inflated the turnout figures by at least 1 million votes.

Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Paul Simao

