FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Mercosur bloc rejects use of force in Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK employers see measly pay growth ahead
UK employers see measly pay growth ahead
UK employers see measly pay growth ahead
UK employers see measly pay growth ahead
UK employers see measly pay growth ahead
UK employers see measly pay growth ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 12, 2017 / 4:29 PM / 2 days ago

Mercosur bloc rejects use of force in Venezuela

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - South American trade bloc Mercosur rejects the use of force in Venezuela, a statement sent by Argentina's foreign ministry said on Saturday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened military intervention.

The bloc including Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Brazil suspended Venezuela indefinitely last week. The statement said dialogue and diplomacy were the only acceptable means to promote democracy in Venezuela for Mercosur countries.

Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.