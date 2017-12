CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s ruling Socialist Party won at least 90 percent of the 335 mayorships contested in Sunday’s local elections, President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro casts his vote at a polling station during a nationwide election for new mayors, in Caracas, Venezuela December 10, 2017. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

According to the national election board’s latest official count, the socialists won 41 of 42 mayorships counted by late evening. But Maduro said results overnight would show his government had won more than 300 of the polls.