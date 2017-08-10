FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says international sanctions on Venezuela 'not constructive'
#World News
August 10, 2017 / 2:20 PM / 3 days ago

Russia says international sanctions on Venezuela 'not constructive'

Demonstrators stand behind a barricade near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela August 6, 2017.Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - New sanctions imposed on Venezuela are not constructive, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, hailing the creation of the Latin American's nation's constituent assembly as a basis for moving towards stability.

Washington imposed sanctions on eight Venezuelan officials on Wednesday for their role in creating an all-powerful legislative body loyal to President Nicolas Maduro.

The new U.S. sanctions targeted politicians and security figures but stopped short of actions against Venezuela's vital oil industry. Energy sector sanctions, which could cripple Venezuela's already ailing economy, are still being considered, U.S. officials said.

Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

