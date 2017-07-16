Venezuela opposition says two people 'apparently' shot dead during vote

CARACAS (Reuters) - Armed gangs seeking to disrupt voting in a Caracas suburb on Sunday "apparently" shot dead two people and wounded four more during an opposition-organised informal plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro, the opposition said.

Carlos Ocariz, speaking on behalf of the Democratic Unity opposition coalition, said "paramilitary" gunmen appeared during the afternoon in the Catia neighbourhood of Caracas where thousands of people were participating in the opposition event.

"Apparently, there are two people dead," he told reporters.