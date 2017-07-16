FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
Venezuela opposition says two people 'apparently' shot dead during vote
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 16, 2017 / 7:33 PM / 19 days ago

Venezuela opposition says two people 'apparently' shot dead during vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Armed gangs seeking to disrupt voting in a Caracas suburb on Sunday "apparently" shot dead two people and wounded four more during an opposition-organised informal plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro, the opposition said.

Carlos Ocariz, speaking on behalf of the Democratic Unity opposition coalition, said "paramilitary" gunmen appeared during the afternoon in the Catia neighbourhood of Caracas where thousands of people were participating in the opposition event.

"Apparently, there are two people dead," he told reporters.

Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.