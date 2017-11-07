FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. condemns Venezuelan action against opposition leader Guevara
November 7, 2017 / 1:47 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

U.S. condemns Venezuelan action against opposition leader Guevara

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday condemned the Venezuelan government’s “increasing disrespect for democracy and fundamental human rights” after authorities targeted an opposition lawmaker who has sought refuge in the Chilean embassy.

“By attempting to strip the democratically elected National Assembly’s Vice President and opposition leader Freddy Guevara of his parliamentary immunity and barring him from leaving the country, the regime is pursuing yet another extreme measure to close the democratic space in Venezuela, criminalize dissent and control information,” U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Heavey and Jeffrey Benkoe

