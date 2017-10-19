U.S. condemns Venezuelan requirement for swearing in governors

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday condemned as “anti-democratic” a requirement by Venezuela’s government that newly elected governors must be sworn in before a pro-government legislative superbody the opposition deems unconstitutional.

“The use of this illegitimate, parallel institution to take over the country’s constitutional authorities is alarming,” U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

The measure, following “fraudulent” gubernatorial elections on Sunday, was another example of President Nicolas Maduro’s “authoritarianism and disregard for the will of the Venezuelan people,” the statement said.