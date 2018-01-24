U.S. criticizes Venezuela's move to hold presidential vote by April 30

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Wednesday sharply criticized a decision by Venezuela’s Constituent Assembly to hold a presidential election by April 30, saying the vote would deepen the country’s internal tensions.

“The United States strongly rejects the call by Venezuela’s illegitimate Constituent Assembly for snap presidential elections before April 30,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement. “This vote would be neither free nor fair. It would only deepen, not help resolve, national tensions.”