U.S. denounces lack of guarantees for fairness in Venezuela election

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday condemned what it said was a decision by Venezuelan authorities to proceed with a presidential election set for April without guarantees to ensure it is free and fair.

“The United States denounces the decision by Venezuela’s National Electoral Council to unilaterally advance presidential elections without guarantees to ensure free, fair, and internationally validated elections,” the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

“We support the decision by opposition parties to reject the regime’s terms for elections that would not be free and fair,” it added.