Three dead, dozens injured after clashes at Virginia rally

(Reuters) - At least three people were killed on Saturday and 35 injured after protests turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia, as white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car ploughed into a crowd, officials said.

A 32-year-old female was among those killed, said Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas, and injuries ranged from life-threatening to minor. The male driver of the vehicle that ploughed into a crowd is in custody, Thomas said, and police were treating the incident as a criminal homicide investigation.