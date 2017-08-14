FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump condemns white supremacists, racism after Virginia rally
#World News
August 14, 2017 / 4:57 PM / 18 hours ago

Trump condemns white supremacists, racism after Virginia rally

U.S. President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn after arriving via Marine One at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 14, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, under heavy political pressure from Democrats and Republicans alike, on Monday condemned white supremacists who rallied in Virginia over the weekend, sparking violence that claimed one life.

"Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans," Trump said from the White House.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Susan Heavey; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

