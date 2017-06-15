FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
U.S. lawmaker Scalise undergoes third surgery after shooting - MSNBC
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
#World News
June 15, 2017 / 4:48 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. lawmaker Scalise undergoes third surgery after shooting - MSNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is undergoing his third surgery and remains in critical condition after being shot by a gunman who attacked a group of Republicans lawmakers and others at a baseball field, MSNBC said on Thursday.

Separately, Tyson Foods lobbyist Matt Mika, who was also shot at the Wednesday gathering, “is in stable but critical condition” and is scheduled to have another surgery on Friday, company spokesman Ryan Rouse said.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Tom Polansek; Writing by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul

