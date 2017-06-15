U.S. lawmaker Scalise undergoes third surgery after shooting - MSNBC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is undergoing his third surgery and remains in critical condition after being shot by a gunman who attacked a group of Republicans lawmakers and others at a baseball field, MSNBC said on Thursday.

Separately, Tyson Foods lobbyist Matt Mika, who was also shot at the Wednesday gathering, “is in stable but critical condition” and is scheduled to have another surgery on Friday, company spokesman Ryan Rouse said.