2 months ago
Rep. Scalise, wounded in Virginia shooting, in fair condition - hospital
June 21, 2017 / 4:33 PM / 2 months ago

Rep. Scalise, wounded in Virginia shooting, in fair condition - hospital

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol, hours before an expected vote to repeal Obamacare in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 4, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Steve Scalise, the No. 3 Republican in the House of Representatives, was upgraded to fair condition on Wednesday, the hospital said, a week after he was shot in Virginia during congressional baseball practice.

"Congressman Steve Scalise continues to make good progress. He is now listed in fair condition and is beginning an extended period of healing and rehabilitation," according to a statement from MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Scalise was shot in the hip when a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing for a charity baseball game. He was upgraded on Saturday from critical to serious condition.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

