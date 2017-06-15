Factbox - U.S. lawmaker, others in hospital after shooting at baseball practice

(Reuters) - A senior U.S. House member and other victims were rushed to medical facilities with injuries on Wednesday after a gunman opened fire on a baseball field where Republican lawmakers were practicing for a charity game.

The shooter, identified as James Hodgkinson of Illinois, was also taken to a hospital where he later died from gunshot wounds.

The following is information about the victims and their medical status after the shootings at the baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, near Washington:

-- Majority Whip Steve Scalise, the No. 3 Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, was shot in the hip and was receiving care at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, his office said. Scalise was out of surgery but remained in critical condition, according to the hospital.

As whip, Scalise, 51, is responsible for rounding up votes for legislation and maintaining order among his party's fractious ranks. A year ago, Scalise and other Republican leaders blocked gun control legislation from coming to a vote on the House floor following a mass shooting at a nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

-- Matt Mika, a lobbyist for Arkansas-based Tyson Foods Inc and former staffer for two former Republican representatives, was shot in the chest, according to witnesses.

In a statement, Tyson foods said Mika was in stable condition following surgery.

Mika served as a White House aide under former President George Bush, where he coordinated volunteers, worked with press advance and security details and managed VIP visits.

-- Zachary Barth, a staffer for Texas Representative Roger Williams, was also shot. Williams said on Twitter that he was doing well and "expected to make a full recovery."

-- Capitol Hill police officers David Bailey and Crystal Griner were also among the wounded. Both serve as part of Scalise's security detail and were in good condition, according to U.S. Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said only one of the police officers suffered a gunshot wound. Other people sustained minor injuries during the shooting but were not hit by gunfire.