2 months ago
Weapons used in Republican baseball shooting appear legally bought - police
June 15, 2017 / 7:09 PM / 2 months ago

Weapons used in Republican baseball shooting appear legally bought - police

Police investigate a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia, June 14, 2017.Joshua Roberts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Capitol Police said on Thursday the 9 mm handgun and 7.62 calibre rifle believed to have been used by the man who shot Representative Steve Scalise and three others as they practiced for a baseball game were purchased legally.

"Both were purchased by the shooter from federal firearms licensees. We currently have no evidence to suggest that the purchases were not lawful," the Capitol Police said in a statement. The FBI has recovered a cell phone, a computer and a camera from the vehicle used by the gunman, James Hodgkinson, the statement said.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by David Alexander

