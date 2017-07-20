FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
Visa beats profit estimates, lifts earnings forecast
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Irish PM calls for "unique solutions" to UK-EU ties
Irish PM calls for "unique solutions" to UK-EU ties
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 20, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 15 days ago

Visa beats profit estimates, lifts earnings forecast

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A VISA credit card is pictured next to a computer chip on a bank card in this photo illustration taken June 9, 2016.Maxim Zmeyev/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Visa Inc (V.N), the world's largest payments network operator, on Thursday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its annual earnings forecast, as more people across the United States and Europe used its payments network.

Visa, which generates revenue by facilitating credit- and debit-card transactions, has benefited from increased consumer spending in the United States as well as results from Visa Europe, which it bought last June for about $23 billion.

Visa's U.S. payments volume rose 12.1 percent on a constant dollar basis to $840 billion in the third quarter ended June 30. More than half its total volume of transactions comes from the United States.

Visa Europe generated $371 billion in payments volume. Results from the Europe unit are not part of Visa's prior-year quarter.

San Francisco-based Visa also raised its forecast for full-year earnings and revenue. The company said it now expects annual adjusted earnings per share to grow about 20 percent, up from an earlier expectation of growth in the mid-teen percentage digits.

Visa forecast net revenue to rise about 20 percent in the year ending September 30, having earlier expected a 16 to 18 percent increase.

The company's forecast was boosted by strong growth in cross border volumes, Chief Financial Officer Vasant Prabhu said on a call with analysts.

Cross-border volumes — the value of transactions made outside of the United States — climbed 11 percent in the third quarter when adjusted to include Visa Europe's results in the year-ago quarter.

Prabhu said Visa benefited from a "sharp increase" in cross-border commerce into the United Kingdom due to a weaker pound following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Net income rose to $2.06 billion (1.59 billion pounds), or 86 cents per Class A share in the quarter, from $412 million, or 17 cents per Class A share.

Analysts on an average had expected earnings of 81 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Results in the prior-year quarter included expenses of nearly $1.9 billion related to Visa's purchase of Visa Europe.

Operating revenue jumped 26 percent to $4.57 billion, edging past analysts' estimates of $4.36 billion.

Shares of Visa were up 1 percent at $99.12 in trading after the bell.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.