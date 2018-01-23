FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Davos
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Backstory
Autos
Sport
Entertainment
#Business News
January 23, 2018 / 4:03 PM / a day ago

Vodafone to buy CYTA Hellas for 118 million euros to boost Greek network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Vodafone (VOD.L) said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Athens-based CYTA Telecommunications Hellas S.A. for 118 million euros (103.65 million pounds) to expand its fixed line network in Greece.

    The purchase will add around 40,000 mobile customers and about 300,000 fixed broadband customers, or roughly 8 percent market share, to Vodafone-Panafon Hellenic Telecommunications Co’s network, the British telecoms group said in a statement.

    CYTA Hellas is the Greek unit of Cyprus Telecommunications Authority.

    Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; editing by Alexander Smith

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.