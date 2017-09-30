FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Audi says resolves dispute with former engineer in dieselgate case
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
September 30, 2017 / 2:29 PM / 19 days ago

Audi says resolves dispute with former engineer in dieselgate case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An Audi logo is pictured at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) - Audi (NSUG.DE) said it had resolved a legal dispute with a former engineer who sued the carmaker for wrongful dismissal and re-employment after he was fired amid investigations into the diesel emissions scandal.

Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) luxury division admitted in November 2015 that its 3.0 litre V6 diesel engines were fitted with an auxiliary control device deemed illegal in the United States that allowed vehicles to evade U.S. emission limits.

At a German labour court hearing in February, Audi lawyers claimed that Ulrich Weiss, former head of diesel engine development at the carmaker, knew about the emissions manipulations but had failed to inform his superiors.

Lawyers for Weiss had rejected the allegations.

On Saturday, a spokesman for Audi said the working relationship with Weiss “has been terminated by mutual consent”. He declined to comment on possible severance payments to the engineer and other details of the agreement for reasons of data protection.

The lawyer representing Weiss couldn’t be reached for comment.

The agreement will spare Audi further, potentially public, hearings in court where details of its handling of emissions could be discussed as the embattled carmaker struggles to draw a line under its diesel crisis.

On Thursday, a source told Reuters that Munich prosecutors had arrested a former VW executive board member in connection with Audi’s emissions manipulations.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer. Additional reporting by Joern Poltz; Editing by Stephen Powell

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.